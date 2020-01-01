0

I looked through some of the old Dow Jones stocks for a project I'm working on and found some inconsistency with JNJ stocks. Basicly for a share price of $1.66 they appeared to pay $0.42 in quartely dividends. Which would basicly more than double any money put into the stock within a year. https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/JNJ/history?period1=189298800&period2=315529200&interval=1mo&filter=history&frequency=1mo After running the numbers, by simply investing 10000$ into the stock every year, the investor would have 5 billion after just 45 years. Is this correct or is this a mistake? If so what happened to a Dow Jones listed company that they could afford dividends like this? Or am I just reading it wrong?

