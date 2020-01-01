I earn points on my credit card and can redeem them at one cent per point, so if I have 10,000 points, I can deduct $100 from my bill.

Is there any advantage to saving my points and spending my money? I can see the psychological advantage of eventually being able to realize, "Wow! I have so many points that I can take a fancy vacation," but nothing else. If "should" is too strong, what would be the pros and cons of saving my points versus savinng my money?

(There's this issue of only being able to redeem in blocks of 2,500 points, so I would redeem 12,000 points for $100 plus 2,000 points that can be redeemed once I earn another 500 points, but I don't think this changes much.)