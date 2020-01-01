Situation: After hours in the dealership, even after closing time (11 pm), and girlfriend still unable to be approved by any bank attempted, boyfriend was asked if he would consider putting the loan in his name, and having her as co-signer and letting her pay since she will be driving the car, and in 6 months after not missing any payments, to come back and ask bank to refinance. Boyfriend already had a new car loan in his name only and still got approval for a vehicle over $20,000 to help her out. Couple had been together about 5 years, living together and planning to marry, so boyfriend did this as a gift out of love. Needless to say, girlfriend decides to leave. Couple remains civil, she still pays, not on time all the time, and after almost 2 years, still being denied a loan to refinance in her name and both have moved on in new relationships, her being engaged to someone new, boyfriend feels its time for her to be responsible, as promised and as agreed, and get the vehicle refinanced or he may have to authorize a voluntary repossession. The vehicle is being driven by girlfriend's new fiance, out of state. As boyfriend being the primary buyer, primary account holder, girlfriend only on paperwork as co-signer, not co-buyer or co-borrower, does she have authority, in Pennsylvania, to legally be in possession of the car when boyfriend has asked her to return the car to his address and she refuses?