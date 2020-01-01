My wife and I are in our 30s and bought our first house this past year. We don't expect to have enough money to buy a rental property or another house in the foreseeable future, but we are considering investing in other real estate as a way to grow our wealth and potentially pay off our house faster. We have a fairly good emergency fund and retirement accounts.

So far, a REIT or something similar sounds appealing to us. Compared to rental properties, these would apparently create less work for us and require a smaller initial investment. I've been looking at a range of REIT providers (including crowdfunding companies) like Fundrise, DiversyFund, Wealthfront, and Vanguard.

In the 2010s, my dad invested in an oil pipeline. Because it physically went through dozens of states, he had to file taxes for every single state where it was. This kept him busy all tax season long for several years (he files his own taxes) until he was able to finally sell the investment at a gain.

We are trying to start investing while avoiding getting us in the same situation he was in. We file our own taxes, too, and so far our tax situation has been pretty manageable.

What do we need to know from a tax standpoint about real estate investing in order to keep our tax situation under control?

We live in Florida. If we restrict ourselves to properties or REITs located in Florida, can we avoid needing to file in other states? Do we need to restrict ourselves like this?

In case it's also relevant: I am a US citizen, and my wife is a Singaporean with a US green card.