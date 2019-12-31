0

I noticed that Fidelity Investments categorized capital gains on my 401K account as "Dividends and Interest." However, on my investment and IRA accounts, they are listed as capital gains.

  • No that's not the issue. The same mutual fund, Let's say Fidelity Capital and Income, will show a capital gain distribution as a capital gain on my investment account but shows up classified as "dividends and interest" in the 401K. – Artie Abelowitz 5 mins ago

