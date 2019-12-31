I noticed that Fidelity Investments categorized capital gains on my 401K account as "Dividends and Interest." However, on my investment and IRA accounts, they are listed as capital gains.
2What is your question exactly? – Nosjack 30 mins ago
Maybe your Fidelity 401(k) is chock full of bonds? – RonJohn 19 mins ago
No that's not the issue. The same mutual fund, Let's say Fidelity Capital and Income, will show a capital gain distribution as a capital gain on my investment account but shows up classified as "dividends and interest" in the 401K. – Artie Abelowitz 5 mins ago