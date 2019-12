When this type of question pops up, it's usually this time of the quarter :->)

SPY went x-dividend on 12/20

XSP.TO went ex-dividend for 37+ cents on 12/30

While the correlation appears to have broken down, when you add the dividend back in, the correlation is still there. To see it for yourself, figure out the percentage change in the SPY from 12/27 to 12/30 and use that to determine what the correlated XSP close should have been on 12/30. You'll find that it's pretty close to 37 cents higher than it actually was. Why? Share price is reduced by the exact amount of the dividend on the ex-dividend date.

You'll get the 37 cents (times the number of shares that you own) on the Pay Date, either in cash or in shares if you are reinvesting the dividend.