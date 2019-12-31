0

I see cost to sell a home is at least 6% in commission and some expenses.

I am planning to sell my $200K home and buy a new one of about $500K. Without arguing which party( buyer/seller) pays for the commission. If I become Real Estate Agent ( I am very confident that I can pass the state exam), Will I be able to use that knowledge to save at least half the commission ? Or I need to become Real Estate Broker ?

I looked at real estate agent /v/s broker, but could not figure out ?

    I think state jurisdiction is going to matter here, so may want to list that. Also, keep in mind that the money paid isn't for nothing - are you willing + able to put in the work and get the same result a professional could get? Maybe yes, maybe no. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 41 mins ago
    If your goal is just to save money on your sale can you just do a private sale with no agent? I’m not sure if that’s allowed in all states though. – Dugan 40 mins ago
A Realtor (agent or broker) brings much more to the table than simply their license.

Even if we assume you will absorb all the knowledge and skill a realtor has (in order to help you price the home correctly, show it, work through negotiations, work through the closing, and so on), Realtors are also a gateway for buyers and sellers to gain access to networking tools - for instance, placing the home on an MLS (multiple listing service), which is how other agents will know it is for sale. That's not something you can just plug yourself into having passed an exam, you would need to either become an employee of a real estate agency, or start one yourself. No one will want to hire you for one sale, and starting an agency is adding a level of complexity and cost that will quickly rule out any advantage you may hope to gain. Effectively, you can't just choose to be a real estate agent on your own, completely independently, for one single deal without plugging yourself into the established "machine" that Realtors operate under.

And, to be blunt, the fact that you're asking such a basic thing calls into question your confidence in being able to pass the licensing exam, which is not trivial.

Homeowners who want to avoid paying a commission to an agent to help them sell their home typically choose to sell the home FSBO (For Sale By Owner). There are many resources on the web that would support you doing so if you google for them.

Of course, selling your current home FSBO doesn't mean you're incurring zero commission cost, since buyers will often bring their own agent into the deal, and they will want to include some sort of negotiation for paying them, since they're missing out on the typical commission arrangements. Even if that payment is not explicitly part of your sales contract, it is typically factored into the buyer's financial decision making (i.e. if they are paying it themselves).

Further, when you go to buy your new home, there is essentially no way for you, as a buyer, to force any random seller to abandon their selling agent (and hence their share of the commission). Even if you do succeed in becoming an agent yourself, you will likely not be able to avoid paying the seller's agent for your new home (and if you become an employee of an established agency, the agency is going to take a cut for your portion of the commission, so your "savings" will likely be closer to a quarter of the commission than half).

It could vary by location, but my experience and recollection are that sellers usually pay agent fees. So the larger part of your numbers ($30K) wouldn't be an issue.

To the selling of your current property, consult a lawyer / state laws, but as Dugan alludes there typically aren't rules that require you to have a real estate agent.

If you use the same agent to sell your current property and to assist in finding the new, some will reduce or waive some fees.

You may also want to consider that there are on-line services that claim to offer all the services of a real estate agent at a fraction of the cost. The name escapes me, but I recall one advertising total fees of two percent.

All in all, when considering whether to handle the sale yourself, there are a number of trade-offs in saving that $12K and what your inexperience may cost you:

  • How much extra time will it take you and what is your time worth?
  • Will you be able to negotiate the best price? If not subtract the difference from the $12K.
  • Will it take you longer to sell on your own?
    • Financially, if you have a mortgage, it's more time paying to the bank.
    • Emotionally, keeping the place showable and waiting for moving on can be taxing.
