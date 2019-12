I am new to this so bear with me.

In 2019 I received a total of $637.70 in dividends.

From Etrade IRA $192.45 and from Robinhood $445.25 .

I know I will be taxed on this income. I wanted to know if I call sell my GE which is losing to offset this gain?

If so, does anyone know how do I go about calculating how many shares of GE I need to sell?