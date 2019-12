I have a invested in Hexaware Stock (NSE-India) around 1-Jan-2018 at 340Rs -- Now the LTP of the stock as of Today(31-Dec-2019) is 334.70Rs.

But I was going thru Company ratios and noticed the ROE for this is very good around "29.16" for 2018 -- Close price of Dec-2018 is 331Rs..

How come my return are negative while company is showing good ROE?