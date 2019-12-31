0

I have recently pulled my investments out of the stock market and am looking for another way to grow my funds. However, in light of past recession fears I do not want to invest in any way that would be negatively effected by a recession (if one were to happen). However, I also do not believe a recession is guaranteed to happen, so I do not want to bet this investment on a recession happening. I should also state that I am a young college student so I would most likely be limited by any investments that have a high capital requirement. Also, if this investment were to be locked in for a certain amount of time I would prefer that it be around the length of a year (EX: Certificate of Deposit). After a year I will most likely put this money back into the stock market with no fear of a recession happening. What form of investment would you recommend I put this money into while I wait out fears of a recession?

EDIT: I plan on using this money to pay for my bachelors degree. I currently am at a community college which I manage to pay out of pocket for. Stocks were the only investment I had. Currently all my assents are in a savings account.

  • What is this money for? That'll tell us if we think that taking all your money out of the stock market was a wise idea. – RonJohn 2 hours ago
  • Also, you said "stock market". What about money you had invested in bonds? – RonJohn 2 hours ago
  • You are trying to time to the market, which is a losing proposition. – Aganju 2 hours ago
  • Lastly, what does the question title have to do with the body of the question? – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • RonJohn-I plan on using this money to pay for my bachelors degree. I currently am at a community college which I manage to pay out of pocket for. Stocks were the only investment I had. Currently all my assents are in a savings account. As for the title, it is peer edit mistake I made. I was previously set on placing this money in a new saving/checking bank account in order to receive a new account bonus. After a little research I found that this method most likely not suffice to my needs. – asmith75 1 hour ago
Based on your comment that this will be needed soon for tuition, removing the money from the stock market was a Good Idea.

I'd put the money in a combination of high-yield savings account and high-yield 12 month CD(s) from an online bank. They're just as safe as regular banks, but pay interest rates that almost keep up with inflation.

Two which I would recommend are (alphabetically) Ally Bank and Capital One 360.

  • Hi RonJohn. I appreciate the fast response and find your input very helpful. May I ask why you recommend both a CD and a savings account? Wouldn't it be more beneficial to place the entire amount in a CD due to the CD paying a higher interest rate? It is my understanding that aside from inflation a CD is relatively risk free. – asmith75 50 mins ago
  • @asmith75 there's little chance that you'll need the money exactly at some multiple of 12 months. Thus, it'll live in the savings account for some fraction of it's time at the bank. (At this time, every other CD besides "12 months" offers a rate that's lower than the online savings rate, so it should go in savings for any time except multiples of 12 months.) – RonJohn 19 mins ago

