I have recently pulled my investments out of the stock market and am looking for another way to grow my funds. However, in light of past recession fears I do not want to invest in any way that would be negatively effected by a recession (if one were to happen). However, I also do not believe a recession is guaranteed to happen, so I do not want to bet this investment on a recession happening. I should also state that I am a young college student so I would most likely be limited by any investments that have a high capital requirement. Also, if this investment were to be locked in for a certain amount of time I would prefer that it be around the length of a year (EX: Certificate of Deposit). After a year I will most likely put this money back into the stock market with no fear of a recession happening. What form of investment would you recommend I put this money into while I wait out fears of a recession?