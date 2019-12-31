0

I have recently pulled my investments out of the stock market and am looking for another way to grow my funds. However, in light of past recession fears I do not want to invest in any way that would be negatively effected by a recession (if one were to happen). However, I also do not believe a recession is guaranteed to happen, so I do not want to bet this investment on a recession happening. I should also state that I am a young college student so I would most likely be limited by any investments that have a high capital requirement. Also, if this investment were to be locked in for a certain amount of time I would prefer that it be around the length of a year (EX: Certificate of Deposit). After a year I will most likely put this money back into the stock market with no fear of a recession happening. What form of investment would you recommend I put this money into while I wait out fears of a recession?

  • What is this money for? That'll tell us if we think that taking all your money out of the stock market was a wise idea. – RonJohn 35 mins ago
  • Also, you said "stock market". What about money you had invested in bonds? – RonJohn 34 mins ago
  • You are trying to time to the market, which is a losing proposition. – Aganju 32 mins ago
  • Lastly, what does the question title have to do with the body of the question? – RonJohn 17 mins ago

