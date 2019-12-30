I sold stock worth $100k (of which ~$40k was long term capital gains) with the intent to donate this entire amount to charity. I later realized that one can — with some effort — donate appreciated stock directly to the charity, which would have been a far better outcome for me tax wise.

I'm in a ~50% tax bracket (state + federal) for ordinary income and ~33% (again, state + federal) for long term cap gains. The scenarios are:

Scenario 1 (current)

Sell $100k stock and donate proceeds to charity

$40k capital gains — $13.2k tax due

$100k deduction — $50k tax writeoff

Net: $36.8k tax writeoff

Scenario 2 (ideal)

Donate $100k of appreciated stock to charity

$100k deduction — $50k tax writeoff

Net: $50k tax writeoff

Is there any way I can reclassify/restructure my taxes to count the contribution differently? It feels unfair to be taxed more because of the order of operations :(