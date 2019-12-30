I purchased a $279.99 holiday feast from Whole Foods online. When I inquired as to what time I was to collect the meal, they said I didn't have an order. One week later, my card was charged. I physically went to the store, they found the order online, agreed to credit my card, and had me put my card into the machine. When I looked at the receipt, a completely different card had been credited. (I knew this as the last 4 digits belong to a card I do not own.) Whole Foods insists they did nothing wrong. My credit card company is investigating. This has never happened to me before - can a credit card machine credit a card other than the one inserted? They just keep insisting that they credited the card put into the machine. They are wrong: yes, I put a card into the machine, and yes they applied a credit, it's just that those two transactions did not connect. Is it possible for this to happen? How? And is there anything I can do about it?
Asked
Viewed 43 times
0
New contributor
-
2You could wait until you credit company has finished investigating. They are normally pretty good about this, and it makes little sense to do anything until they have concluded their investigations. – DJClayworth 1 hour ago
-
Is it possible for this to happen? How? Without having witnessed what the Whole Foods employee did, that's a hard question to answer. – dwizum 1 hour ago