I purchased a $279.99 holiday feast from Whole Foods online. When I inquired as to what time I was to collect the meal, they said I didn't have an order. One week later, my card was charged. I physically went to the store, they found the order online, agreed to credit my card, and had me put my card into the machine. When I looked at the receipt, a completely different card had been credited. (I knew this as the last 4 digits belong to a card I do not own.) Whole Foods insists they did nothing wrong. My credit card company is investigating. This has never happened to me before - can a credit card machine credit a card other than the one inserted? They just keep insisting that they credited the card put into the machine. They are wrong: yes, I put a card into the machine, and yes they applied a credit, it's just that those two transactions did not connect. Is it possible for this to happen? How? And is there anything I can do about it?