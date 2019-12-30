I have just discovered that my local bank, Nordea, has decided to remove the only good thing about their entire operation: the so-called "simplified login" feature on their website, which allows (soon allowed) the customer to log in to a kind of very limited "read-only" mode which basically just allowed you to see your current balance, the last few transactions (limited descriptions) and see whether or not there are any new "customer support messages", but not read those messages, not make any kind of payments, edit accounts, etc.

Now, they will only allow "full" logins, which 100% prevents any kind of automation and requires you to sit with a hardware device and enter numbers into it and then into the webpage before it allows you to see as much as your account balance. Other than being very obnoxious for every customer, it also blocks me and other "advanced" users out from our custom-programmed bots which have always regularly logged in with that "simplified" login method just to regexp out the current balance/new messages and then notify us via whatever mechanism we use privately.

I have previously asked them if they have any kind of JSON/RSS API of any kind, but no. They don't even have as much as e-mail notifications! Nothing except their spyware "smartphone app" which I would never install, nor would I ever allow such a surveillance device to track me 24/7 in the first place. Only by being a registered corporation with special, way more costly account types do you get any kind of "API" access from them, even to do this most basic imaginable task.

Before you tell me to switch banks, the others are at least just as bad (even worse from what I can tell, and for a longer time), and the act of switching banks is practically impossible for me personally.

What I'm asking is if maybe somebody knows of some sort of "hidden standard" or something which all banks in the world support, but don't have documented, for people like me to automate basic things such as knowing my account balance. Needless to say, I have looked for this countless times on their website, asked them about it, and asked other people about it. Nobody seems to know anything, or, if they do, won't tell me.

I know that there are a bunch of "Nordea-supporting" PHP libraries and whatnot on Github, but they are all ancient and even if they were up to date, they were most likely using the same method as I have been using: automating the login process through their "simplified login" mechanism, which is "soon" to be gone. (Probably at new year; they didn't even mention any dates or time frames.)

And yes, I have a Bitcoin wallet and have that fully automated. The problem is that virtually nobody else in the world cares about my Bitcoin, so "switching to Bitcoin" remains a pipe dream which I would be ready to do, but the world clearly isn't.