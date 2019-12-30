I wanted to make sure not to bounce checks at end of Month (Christmas time) I activated my PayPal Credit first online, then the option that said IN STORE PURCHASE. I proceeded to use, however I noted an overdrawn, called PayPal, I was told my online credit purchase was not taken by the merchant, so they just took it from my account at the bank? Next, every single In Store Purchase was taken from my Bank not Credit.

I called PayPal about the online rejection and was told not to worry as the bank was holding and if there was a problem they would resolve and said they tagged my account. Next I start seeing my In Store purchase bounce. I call PayPal, they tell me my Card CAN NOT be used for In Store? I point out I signed up on the website there is a place to authorize funding. They repeatedly tell it's not true, it is not there??? I am LOOKING at it on my screen, in my account.

I get transferred, the guy is very nice and says YES it IS on the Website, it should be removed because it is confusing and no PayPal does not offer that service???? WTF I now have $200 in overdraft, PayPal says Sorry, we will Issue a letter to you to the bank. The letter says how "I" made a mistake, not PayPal I have to just hope the bank will reverse the charges??

How can PayPal offer this Credit In Writing where I specified funding from PayPal Credit, then not honor their signed agreement? Even after (finally) getting PayPal employee to say yes it is there on our website. I downloaded the page, so I have a hard copy.