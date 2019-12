Stock market noob here.

Can I invest in a stock prior to it's ex-dividend date, then sell after and still get the dividend payout?

Let's say for example the ex-dividend date for Stock ABC is Aug 31st. Can i buy stock in it Aug 30th, turn around and sell Sept 1st and still get the dividend payout?

Is there any benefit to buying the stock way earlier -- say, in January?

Thanks for the responses!