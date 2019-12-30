0

1.) Calculate the total interest to be paid on the loan during it's lifetime. Compute for BOTH compound interest and simple interest models.

Start Principal = $21,315.00, Date of Disbursement = 9/16/19, APR = 3.99%, Payment monthly: $333.41 on Day 16 of month, Compound Period = Daily (360 days/yr)

2.) Calculate the remaining term (number of payments until PV = 0) in months of the following loan. Compute for BOTH compound and simple interest models.

PV = $20789.41, PV Date = 11/1/19, Payment = $300 per month on day 16 of month, Compound Period = Daily (365 days/yr),

3.) Calculate the total remaining interest to be paid on the loan during the rest of its lifetime from it's present value. Compute for Both compound and simple interest models.

PV = $15,020.00 PV Date = 10/8/19 Payment = $208.25 per month on day 12 of month Compound Period = Monthly

