If employee earns 12,000 a year and wants to defer 12,000 as an employee contribution to 401K, two questions 1. does employee need to pay employer the employee portion of social security and medicare? 2. Can employer still contribute 25% as employer contribution?

  • Can you provide more context. Are you looking at the problem from a small business owner perspective? Or as the employee? – Morrison Chang 17 mins ago
  • You can't contribute 100% of your salary, because of taxes. – RonJohn 7 mins ago

