If employee earns 12,000 a year and wants to defer 12,000 as an employee contribution to 401K, two questions 1. does employee need to pay employer the employee portion of social security and medicare? 2. Can employer still contribute 25% as employer contribution?
employee contribution to 401K at 100% how collect employee social security and medicare
Can you provide more context. Are you looking at the problem from a small business owner perspective? Or as the employee?
-
You can't contribute 100% of your salary, because of taxes.