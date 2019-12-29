1

I'm trying to create a DCF model for GlaxoSmithKline, but I'm struggling with some of the figures.

According to Shares Magazine the net profit for 2018 is £1,345m ((sharesmagazine.co.uk/shares/share/GSK/fundamentals)), however when I look at the actual GSK financial statement for 2018 (https://www.gsk.com/media/5344/financial-statements.pdf) I can see a profit after taxation of £4,406m (pg 140). The only mention of £1,345 is "share capital". Is net profit and share capital the same thing?

Capex, I've calculated to be 1796m (1,344 + 452 on pg 143). It seems unclear whether capex should include intangibles.

I'm also trying to get deprecation and amortisation, the best figure I've got for that is £1,856m (pg 154 the link above). The next figures I'm after are capex and working capital, the figure I've got for this is -5.564m, (16,927 current assets - 22,491 current liabilities, pg 141).

Having never done a DCF model before, I'm not sure if my figures are correct and would love to get some advice.

Thanks

|improve this question
New contributor
Jay is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Jay is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.