I'm trying to create a DCF model for GlaxoSmithKline, but I'm struggling with some of the figures.

According to Shares Magazine the net profit for 2018 is £1,345m ((sharesmagazine.co.uk/shares/share/GSK/fundamentals)), however when I look at the actual GSK financial statement for 2018 (https://www.gsk.com/media/5344/financial-statements.pdf) I can see a profit after taxation of £4,406m (pg 140). The only mention of £1,345 is "share capital". Is net profit and share capital the same thing?

Capex, I've calculated to be 1796m (1,344 + 452 on pg 143). It seems unclear whether capex should include intangibles.

I'm also trying to get deprecation and amortisation, the best figure I've got for that is £1,856m (pg 154 the link above). The next figures I'm after are capex and working capital, the figure I've got for this is -5.564m, (16,927 current assets - 22,491 current liabilities, pg 141).

Having never done a DCF model before, I'm not sure if my figures are correct and would love to get some advice.

Thanks