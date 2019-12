In the chart, the current price of the underlying is 135. The last price of the option is 23.58. BID is 23.00 and the ASK is 23.90.

I want to wait until the price of the underlying drops to 125 and then initiate a BUY CALL. I assume that in a week or month when the price of the underlying drops to 125, the ASK price of 29.15 wont be correct. How can I calculate the ASK price when the price of the underlying stock will be 125?