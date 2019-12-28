0

Investopedia gives the standard answer of "yes":

https://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/032715/what-items-are-considered-liquid-assets.asp

An asset that can readily be converted into cash is similar to cash itself because the asset can be sold with little impact on its value.

Stocks and marketable securities, ... are considered liquid assets because these assets can be converted to cash in a relatively short period of time in the event of a financial emergency

But it also says "maybe not"?

https://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/052515/what-difference-between-banks-liquidity-and-its-liquid-assets.asp

Should stocks be considered liquid assets? Not necessarily. They can be bought and sold instantly. But if they are bought at a high price and a need for cash arises when they have sunk to a low price, the stocks have been converted into cash only at a high cost to their owner.

So, are stocks (and bonds, since interest rates might have increased since you purchased them) provisionally liquid?

  • Two different authors, I’d consider their writing to be opinion. At best, a well written article presenting a position. And the excerpts you offer show how such words aren’t always black and white, they may be situation dependent. – JTP - Apologise to Monica 6 mins ago
The second quote sounds like complete nonsense to me. There is no "high cost to their owner" from converting the stocks into cash. The high cost comes from the stock losing value. That an asset can lose value does not affect whether or not it's a liquid asset.

As the first quotation explains, an asset is liquid if it can readily be converted to cash with little impact on its value. Even if you sell a stock at a loss, the selling process itself can be readily done and has little impact on the value (which is, of course lower) of the asset.

I think they're trying to make the point that if you want to treat a volatile asset as liquid, you run the risk that when you need cash, you'll have to sell the asset at a time you'd rather not sell it. But that's true of any liquid asset and even of illiquid assets.

