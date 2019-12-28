Investopedia gives the standard answer of "yes":
https://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/032715/what-items-are-considered-liquid-assets.asp
An asset that can readily be converted into cash is similar to cash itself because the asset can be sold with little impact on its value.
Stocks and marketable securities, ... are considered liquid assets because these assets can be converted to cash in a relatively short period of time in the event of a financial emergency
But it also says "maybe not"?
https://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/052515/what-difference-between-banks-liquidity-and-its-liquid-assets.asp
Should stocks be considered liquid assets? Not necessarily. They can be bought and sold instantly. But if they are bought at a high price and a need for cash arises when they have sunk to a low price, the stocks have been converted into cash only at a high cost to their owner.
So, are stocks (and bonds, since interest rates might have increased since you purchased them) provisionally liquid?