The second quote sounds like complete nonsense to me. There is no "high cost to their owner" from converting the stocks into cash. The high cost comes from the stock losing value. That an asset can lose value does not affect whether or not it's a liquid asset.

As the first quotation explains, an asset is liquid if it can readily be converted to cash with little impact on its value. Even if you sell a stock at a loss, the selling process itself can be readily done and has little impact on the value (which is, of course lower) of the asset.

I think they're trying to make the point that if you want to treat a volatile asset as liquid, you run the risk that when you need cash, you'll have to sell the asset at a time you'd rather not sell it. But that's true of any liquid asset and even of illiquid assets.