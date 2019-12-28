0

I'm planning to open a gaming lounge in Dallas, Texas. We will be a gaming lounge for the most part and also have a tavern that sells tap and craft beers. I am working on the projected financials right now. I have done some calculations to get the first month's estimated revenue, but I'm not sure what the growth rate should be month to month. I want to estimate on the low side for safety reasons, but I'm still not sure what that low end is. Any help is greatly appreciated.

  • Which kind of gaming (gambling or Xbox/PS/etc)? – RonJohn 22 mins ago
  • The gaming lounge would be a pc gaming lounge. @RonJohn – cguitarw 19 mins ago

