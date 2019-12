Not sure if this is the right place to ask so let me know otherwise, but it seemed the most appropriate...Some subscription services (Spotify, Netflix for example) can’t process your monthly payment if it makes your account negative, while other services (Gaia, and my office space for instance) can process a monthly payment whether you have the funds or not.

What’s going on behind the scenes that allows this automatic payment to take place regardless of sufficient funds being there or not?