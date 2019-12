Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 48 mins ago.

I want to compare average savings account interest rates with the Dow Jones. For this I need a list of savings account from 1975 to today from either the UK or the US. I have looked for a long time but I couldn't find anything online. Where can I find historical interests rates like this?