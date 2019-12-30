Your linked form DE4, page 3, worksheet B, line 1 indicates that you should estimate your California itemized deductions based on the FTB form 540 schedules.

Form 540, line 18 indicates that schedule CA is used for calculating itemized deductions.

Form 540 Schdule CA, part II lines 11-14 cover gifts to charity (requires first completing IRS Form 1040 Schedule A).

You'd want to be sure to be aware of differences between allowable deductions on Federal forms vs California forms, as well as documentation requirements; see for example Tax deduction - Charitable contributions and others.

For a single tax filer, having one allowance on a form W4 (or DE4) is common, rather than unbelievable. It may or may not fit your situation, but by itself it's no indication that you are doing something wrong.