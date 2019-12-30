I am trying to understand why State of California has no line for charity contributions or I may be something. For example, in the Worksheet B of this form, line 1, it only talks about the itemized deductions. But if you refer the itemized deductions they don't cover anything pertaining to charity?
As per the above itemized deductions, I don't have anything, which basically means there is nothing in WorksheetB that counts for me?
And I do not want to withhold any additional taxes, does WorksheetC is only for additions withholdings?
Overall, I can't believe I only have one allowance throughout this entire form which makes me think that I am doing it wrong. Can someone please help me with the above 3 questions.