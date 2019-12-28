1

When I was a university student, we used to calculate bond price the long way using coupon payment over 1+r and so on. But I'm now trying to do it the fast way using online calculators, such as the Investopedia bond price calculator. However, it asks for a redemption value (which is mandatory) and I don't have that value. The redemption value is the price that the company would be willing to buy back its bond for. The only information I have is:

  • Par value = $100
  • Coupon rate = 4.33% with semi-annual coupon payments
  • YTM = 3.91%
  • Issue date: 20 Apr 2005
  • Settlement date: 7 Aug 2005
  • Maturity date: 20 Oct 2011

Any thoughts on what I'm supposed to use for redemption value to calculate my bond price, please?

  • When you call "using coupon payment over 1+r and so on" the long way, is that because it's laborious using a calculator? Because a spreadsheet would make that the fast way, and you could track multiple bonds, etc, etc. – RonJohn 58 mins ago
  • By 'long way' I mean that it's longer than just using the quick online calculators. For example, say I use Excel to solve it, I could use this formula which returns a price of $102.39 =PV(0.0391/2,6.5*2,100*0.0433/2,100). It is longer for me to type that in than using the Investopia calculator. But I don't understand where Investopia expects me to get the redemption value from to use their calculator? – Only_me 39 mins ago
  • This is Investopedia's bond price calculator: investopedia.com/calculator/bondprice.aspx – Only_me 14 mins ago
  • Don't hard-code the values. Have the =PV() formula refer to cells. That way, you'll have the speed of an online calculator while being able to track multiple bonds at the same time. – RonJohn 10 mins ago

