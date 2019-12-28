When I was a university student, we used to calculate bond price the long way using coupon payment over 1+r and so on. But I'm now trying to do it the fast way using online calculators, such as the Investopedia bond price calculator. However, it asks for a redemption value (which is mandatory) and I don't have that value. The redemption value is the price that the company would be willing to buy back its bond for. The only information I have is:

Par value = $100

Coupon rate = 4.33% with semi-annual coupon payments

YTM = 3.91%

Issue date: 20 Apr 2005

Settlement date: 7 Aug 2005

Maturity date: 20 Oct 2011

Any thoughts on what I'm supposed to use for redemption value to calculate my bond price, please?