When I was a university student, we used to calculate bond price the long way using coupon payment over 1+r and so on. But I'm now trying to do it the fast way using online calculators, such as the Investopedia bond price calculator. However, it asks for a redemption value (which is mandatory) and I don't have that value. The redemption value is the price that the company would be willing to buy back its bond for. The only information I have is:
- Par value = $100
- Coupon rate = 4.33% with semi-annual coupon payments
- YTM = 3.91%
- Issue date: 20 Apr 2005
- Settlement date: 7 Aug 2005
- Maturity date: 20 Oct 2011
Any thoughts on what I'm supposed to use for redemption value to calculate my bond price, please?