What is the price of an annual coupon bond with 10 years to maturity, 8% coupon rate, if yield to maturity is 9%?
I can’t seem to work it out right
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
What is the price of an annual coupon bond with 10 years to maturity, 8% coupon rate, if yield to maturity is 9%?
I can’t seem to work it out right