0

What is the price of an annual coupon bond with 10 years to maturity, 8% coupon rate, if yield to maturity is 9%?

I can’t seem to work it out right

New contributor
Tee is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • How are you trying to calculate it? Essentially you have to discount each cash flow to the present using the yield to maturity. – D Stanley 43 mins ago
  • 1.What is the price of an annual coupon bond (face value = 1000) with 10 years to maturity, 8% coupon rate, if yield to maturity is 9%?=80×(1/9%―1/9%×(1+9%)power10)+1000/(1+9%)power10 =9 35.82... so I have this solution from one of my lecture slides but when I enter it in my calculator I get a totally different answer. What am I doing wrong? – Tee 36 mins ago
  • Are you using negative exponents? (it's hard to tell from the lack of formatting) – D Stanley 30 mins ago
  • ibb.co/kXFx2P6 Please check this out. I am trying to understand the formula and I am in my first year of University which is why I’m struggling a bit. – Tee 25 mins ago
  • The formula is right. I suspect you are not entering it into your calculator correctly. – D Stanley 23 mins ago

Your Answer

Tee is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.