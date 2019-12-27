Ultimately, in order to answer this, you need to check your cardholder's agreement, and/or call your issuing bank and ask them. Card behaviors around credit balances and purchases larger than your limit will vary from bank to bank.

Most banks will be happy to let you carry a credit balance (after all, that's essentially you lending them cash for free), but by regulation they are required to make a good-faith effort to refund your money within 6 months. Few banks will take action before that limit without you prompting them to (i.e. explicitly asking for a refund). However, it sounds like you plan on implementing this "immediately" before making your transaction.

You may run into issues with this, as some issuers implement a rule that says that no single transaction can be equal to or larger than the credit limit on the card - even if you have a credit balance, you can never charge more than the limit. However, other banks are totally happy allowing that to happen if you have a credit balance large enough to keep the balance under the limit.

So - call your bank and ask. Or, ask the merchant if you can split the transaction into several smaller ones. Or, call your bank and ask for a higher credit limit.