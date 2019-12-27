1

Some mates and I have the amount to cover the cost of an item but have a credit limit lower then the price. The purchase has a hard requirement that the payment method is a credit card. So, my mates and I put a negative balance on the card (I.E: The balance is 0 and then we pay something like 16,000 on it, making the balance -16,000 so we can make the large purchase putting the -16,000 balance back to 0).

Could we make the purchase using this method?

|improve this question
New contributor
user92730 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • You may want to add a country tag, in case anyone has information that's specific to a given banking system. – dwizum 33 mins ago
  • quite unlikely as the purchase limits are based on your available balance but up to the limit of the card – GµårÐïåñ 28 mins ago
  • If you and your mates have credit cards who's total available credit is 16,000 then you can have the merchant split the payment across the multiple cards. Or... deposit the 16,000 into one bank account and pay for it using a debit card. – RonJohn 28 mins ago
1

Ultimately, in order to answer this, you need to check your cardholder's agreement, and/or call your issuing bank and ask them. Card behaviors around credit balances and purchases larger than your limit will vary from bank to bank.

Most banks will be happy to let you carry a credit balance (after all, that's essentially you lending them cash for free), but by regulation they are required to make a good-faith effort to refund your money within 6 months. Few banks will take action before that limit without you prompting them to (i.e. explicitly asking for a refund). However, it sounds like you plan on implementing this "immediately" before making your transaction.

You may run into issues with this, as some issuers implement a rule that says that no single transaction can be equal to or larger than the credit limit on the card - even if you have a credit balance, you can never charge more than the limit. However, other banks are totally happy allowing that to happen if you have a credit balance large enough to keep the balance under the limit.

So - call your bank and ask. Or, ask the merchant if you can split the transaction into several smaller ones. Or, call your bank and ask for a higher credit limit.

|improve this answer
0

Probably not. It may depend on your credit card, but I know for sure my credit card doesn't allow this. If you have a credit limit of $10,000, your credit card may not allow you to make a purchase greater than $10,000, even if you've prepaid several thousand in advance.

What you may be able to do instead is to pay for the item over several days. That worked for me.

|improve this answer
  • Unfortunately it has to be in one purchase and can't be paid in payments. Would it be possible to make that payment, then immediately pay off that balance, literally within minutes and make another purchase within those minutes and then immediately pay that off. Would that work? – user92730 42 mins ago
  • @user92730 - it's hard to know if something like that would work without knowing a lot of details (which you may not have) about how the transactions and payments are processed. For example, "pay off that balance" can mean different things and that payment may clear in seconds or it may take several days. Similarly, the purchases may just hit as authorizations and may not complete immediately, and your issuer may or may not include them in their calculations. – dwizum 34 mins ago
  • @user92730 the UK might be different, but in the US it takes a day for a payment from Bank A to be credited to a card at Bank B. (Unless the card and checking account -- or whatever you call it over there-- are at the same bank. Then it's instantaneous.) – RonJohn 32 mins ago
  • Im located in the US so that was helpful @RonJohn. So to make this work we can split that up. Thank you everyone – user92730 25 mins ago
0

In contrast to @ChrisInEdmonton's credit card, my credit* card does allow such charging. It does have additional spending limits per purchase/per day etc, so I'd probably have to ask my bank to raise the limits for the foreseen transaction.

* I'm in Germany, and my credit card (like many credit cards over here) look from the outside (e.g. the store where I do a purchase) like a credit card but internally work mostly like a debit card with a comparatively small credit.

|improve this answer

Your Answer

user92730 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.