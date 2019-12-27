-1

I heard someone say that if you take two professional traders and give them the same chart to trade but they take opposite positions (A takes only goes long and B only goes short) then at the end, both will be winners. Is this true? Or is this just an exaggeration of how important money management is?

|improve this question
New contributor
user3741124 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

This conjecture has much more to do with trading skill and less to do with money management.

You can't trade a chart, except in hindsight with a simulator and anyone can do that fairly profitably.

You cannot gain from both sides of a strong up or down trend because it will shut one of your traders out. If your 'someone' is suggesting that two pros can trade the same underlying, in the same time frame but in opposing directions and both will make money, then it's possible, assuming that the underlying offers long and short opportunities (an oscillating underlying).

Back to reality... Most wanna be get rich traders lose money. If you want a shot at succeeding, see if you can trade without losing. Achieve that and you might have a chance at succeeding :->)

|improve this answer

Your Answer

user3741124 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.