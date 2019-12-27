This conjecture has much more to do with trading skill and less to do with money management.

You can't trade a chart, except in hindsight with a simulator and anyone can do that fairly profitably.

You cannot gain from both sides of a strong up or down trend because it will shut one of your traders out. If your 'someone' is suggesting that two pros can trade the same underlying, in the same time frame but in opposing directions and both will make money, then it's possible, assuming that the underlying offers long and short opportunities (an oscillating underlying).

Back to reality... Most wanna be get rich traders lose money. If you want a shot at succeeding, see if you can trade without losing. Achieve that and you might have a chance at succeeding :->)