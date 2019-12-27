Is it possible for a US company to give some percentage of its ownership to an Indian?
Yes, with some restrictions.
https://www.lexology.com/library/detail.aspx?g=545805cd-814e-433c-b141-09bba35a1247
Subject to certain industry-specific restrictions and state law exceptions (eg, certain restrictions sometimes seen with respect to foreign investments in agricultural real property) federal and state law generally do not restrict foreign ownership of, or investment in, US companies. However, such acquisitions may be subject to review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). If CFIUS determines that a transaction raises national security concerns, it can impose a range of mitigation measures on the parties (which may include requiring the certain information regarding sensitive US government activities to be shielded from the non-US investor, or even unwinding the transaction if concerns cannot be addresses through other measures).
In addition, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Affairs may require US companies to submit a report (the Survey of New Foreign Direct Investment in the United States (Form BE-13)) if a foreign person acquires 10% or more of the voting securities of the US company.
Lawyers must get involved. You'll need a US lawyer, probably will need to visit, etc