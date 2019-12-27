0

I understand that there are only two private sector retirement income plan (RIP) types:

  • Provident fund (simple type):
    Raising a fund to which a freelance worker XOR an employee worker and/or his employer, secrete money from gross salary → usually monthly.
    Such fund could be a bank sub account or a company-managed-fund

  • Pension fund (complicated type):
    Raising a fund which is is both a provident fund and an insurance product that does with both personal welfare and relatives/payees welfare;
    thus, the insurance component of a pension fund will typically contain an health insurance module, personal welfare insurance module and life insurance module.

Pension fund sub types

I understand that while a provident fund can't have sub types, a pension fund could have either a personal or a collective sub type:

  • Personal sub type: Fund money is mostly or totally dedicated to a single worker

  • Collective sub type: Fund money is split (likely evenly) between all workers (or a group of workers) of company, based on a collective agreement

A company could hold both personal and collective funds and decision making regarding these is dependent on the managers of a company

Notes

  • My question shouldn't do anything with money interest on retirement income fund money, or on possible "debt" of management fee
  • My question shouldn't do anything with RIP money withdrawal post taxation but might do with pre taxation
  • The above RIPs should be distinct, of course, from any veteran citizen pension (aka old age pension) by social security / national insurance programs, such as "minimal wage to all citizen-residents above age 60"

My question

In case I was wrong and there are more than two general reirment income plan types, I ask:
What are the types of retirement income plans?

  • Is this for India? If so, please add a country tag. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • @RonJohn this is not country specific --- this is to ensure correct global or broad enough understanding of RIP concept. – JohnDoea 1 hour ago
    Your use of the term "retirement income plan" is definitely not universal, and "Provident fund" is not used in the USA. And the paragraph "Possible utilization of money interest" is highly confusing, to me at least. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
    And you did not mention Defined Benefit (DB) Plans, nor Defined Contribution (DC) Plans. Provident Funds seem to be defined benefit plans. In America, pensions and Social Security are DB, while IRA, 401(k) and 403(b) plans are DC. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • Please withdraw from a "blaming" approach; I didn't know the terms you mention; this question is not US-centric... – JohnDoea 1 hour ago
From The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) they have a document which may address your question: Private Pensions: OECD Classification and Glossary and from that document there is a nice chart:

Figure 1.1 Private pension plan classification: functional perspective

which presents a way of classifying all of the different private pension plans/retirement income plans.

For example in the United States there exists a number of retirement plans including the 401(k), and Individual Retirement Account (IRA).

Following the chart, a 401k would be classified as an Occupational, Voluntary, Defined Contribution, Unprotected plan. An IRA would be a Personal, Voluntary, Unprotected plan.

As the document was written by an international group, examples of other plans in other countries are described as well. The document additional breaks down private pension plans from an institutional perspective.

From the question's comments is appears that taxation may be relevant but is excluded from the OECD taxonomy for simplicity (ibid. Annex 3, Section 2, Part 5, page 33).

The OECD has a document covering pensions worldwide in Pension Markets in Focus 2019.

