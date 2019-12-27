I understand that there are only two
private sector retirement income plan (RIP) types:
Provident fund (simple type):
Raising a fund to which a freelance worker XOR an employee worker and/or his employer, secrete money from gross salary → usually monthly.
Such fund could be a bank sub account or a company-managed-fund
Pension fund (complicated type):
Raising a fund which is is both a provident fund and an insurance product that does with both personal welfare and relatives/payees welfare;
thus, the insurance component of a pension fund will typically contain an health insurance module, personal welfare insurance module and life insurance module.
Pension fund sub types
I understand that while a provident fund can't have sub types, a pension fund could have either a personal or a collective sub type:
Personal sub type: Fund money is mostly or totally dedicated to a single worker
Collective sub type: Fund money is split (likely evenly) between all workers (or a group of workers) of company, based on a collective agreement
A company could hold both personal and collective funds and decision making regarding these is dependent on the managers of a company
Notes
- My question shouldn't do anything with
money intereston retirement income fund money, or on possible "debt" of management fee
- My question shouldn't do anything with RIP money withdrawal
post taxationbut might do with
pre taxation
- The above RIPs should be distinct, of course, from any
veteran citizen pension(aka old age pension) by social security / national insurance programs, such as "minimal wage to all citizen-residents above age 60"
My question
In case I was wrong and there are more than two general reirment income plan types, I ask:
What are the types of retirement income plans?