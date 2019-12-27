I understand that there are only two private sector retirement income plan (RIP) types:

Provident fund (simple type):

Raising a fund to which a freelance worker XOR an employee worker and/or his employer, secrete money from gross salary → usually monthly.

Such fund could be a bank sub account or a company-managed-fund

Pension fund (complicated type):

Raising a fund which is is both a provident fund and an insurance product that does with both personal welfare and relatives/payees welfare;

thus, the insurance component of a pension fund will typically contain an health insurance module, personal welfare insurance module and life insurance module.

Pension fund sub types

I understand that while a provident fund can't have sub types, a pension fund could have either a personal or a collective sub type:

Personal sub type: Fund money is mostly or totally dedicated to a single worker

Collective sub type: Fund money is split (likely evenly) between all workers (or a group of workers) of company, based on a collective agreement

A company could hold both personal and collective funds and decision making regarding these is dependent on the managers of a company

Notes

My question shouldn't do anything with money interest on retirement income fund money, or on possible "debt" of management fee

My question shouldn't do anything with RIP money withdrawal post taxation but might do with pre taxation

but might do with The above RIPs should be distinct, of course, from any veteran citizen pension (aka old age pension) by social security / national insurance programs, such as "minimal wage to all citizen-residents above age 60"

My question

In case I was wrong and there are more than two general reirment income plan types, I ask:

What are the types of retirement income plans?