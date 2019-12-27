I understand that there are only two
private sector retirement income plan (RIP) types:
Provident fund (simple type):
A fund to which a freelance worker XOR an employee worker and/or his employer, secrete money from gross salary → usually monthly.
Such fund could be a bank sub account or a company-managed-fund
Pension fund (complicated type):
This fund is both a provident fund and an insurance product that does with both personal welfare and relatives/payees welfare;
thus, the insurance component of a pension fund will typically contain an health insurance module, personal welfare insurance module and life insurance module.
Pension fund sub types
I understand that while a provident fund can't have sub types, a pension fund could have either a personal or a collective sub type:
Personal sub type: There is one (possibly out of more) pension fund which its money is associated with only one worker.
Collective sub type: A pension fund money is splitted evenly between all workers of company based on a collective agreement, or it could
A company could hold both personal and collective funds and decision making of which worker/s gets what is dependent on the managers of such company
Notes
- My question shouldn't do anything with money interest associated with RIP fund money (in whatever context)
- My question shouldn't do anything with taxation of RIP money withdraw
- The above RIPs should be distinct, of course, from any
state derived pensionby social security / national insurance programs, such as "minimal wage to all citizen-residents above age 60"
My question
In case I was wrong and there are more than two general reirment income plans, I ask:
What are the types of retirement income (pension) plans?