I understand that there are only two private sector retirement income plan (RIP) types:

Provident fund (simple type):

A fund to which a freelance worker XOR an employee worker and/or his employer, secrete money from gross salary → usually monthly.

Such fund could be a bank sub account or a company-managed-fund

Pension fund (complicated type):

This fund is both a provident fund and an insurance product that does with both personal welfare and relatives/payees welfare;

thus, the insurance component of a pension fund will typically contain an health insurance module, personal welfare insurance module and life insurance module.

Pension fund sub types

I understand that while a provident fund can't have sub types, a pension fund could have either a personal or a collective sub type:

Personal sub type: There is one (possibly out of more) pension fund which its money is associated with only one worker.

Collective sub type: A pension fund money is splitted evenly between all workers of company based on a collective agreement, or it could

A company could hold both personal and collective funds and decision making of which worker/s gets what is dependent on the managers of such company

Notes

My question shouldn't do anything with money interest associated with RIP fund money (in whatever context)

My question shouldn't do anything with taxation of RIP money withdraw

The above RIPs should be distinct, of course, from any state derived pension by social security / national insurance programs, such as "minimal wage to all citizen-residents above age 60"

My question

In case I was wrong and there are more than two general reirment income plans, I ask:

What are the types of retirement income (pension) plans?