I understand that there are only two private sector retirement income plan (RIP) types:

  • Provident fund (simple type):
    A fund to which a freelance worker XOR an employee worker and/or his employer, secrete money from gross salary → usually monthly.
    Such fund could be a bank sub account or a company-managed-fund

  • Pension fund (complicated type):
    This fund is both a provident fund and an insurance product that does with both personal welfare and relatives/payees welfare;
    thus, the insurance component of a pension fund will typically contain an health insurance module, personal welfare insurance module and life insurance module.

Pension fund sub types

I understand that while a provident fund can't have sub types, a pension fund could have either a personal or a collective sub type:

  • Personal sub type: There is one (possibly out of more) pension fund which its money is associated with only one worker.

  • Collective sub type: A pension fund money is splitted evenly between all workers of company based on a collective agreement, or it could

A company could hold both personal and collective funds and decision making of which worker/s gets what is dependent on the managers of such company

Notes

  • My question shouldn't do anything with money interest associated with RIP fund money (in whatever context)
  • My question shouldn't do anything with taxation of RIP money withdraw
  • The above RIPs should be distinct, of course, from any state derived pension by social security / national insurance programs, such as "minimal wage to all citizen-residents above age 60"

My question

In case I was wrong and there are more than two general reirment income plans, I ask:
What are the types of retirement income (pension) plans?

  • Is this for India? If so, please add a country tag. – RonJohn 21 mins ago
  • @RonJohn this is not country specific --- this is to ensure correct global or broad enough understanding of RIP concept. – JohnDoea 17 mins ago
  • 1
    Your use of the term "retirement income plan" is definitely not universal, and "Provident fund" is not used in the USA. And the paragraph "Possible utilization of money interest" is highly confusing, to me at least. – RonJohn 10 mins ago
  • 1
    And you did not mention Defined Benefit (DB) Plans, nor Defined Contribution (DC) Plans. Provident Funds seem to be defined benefit plans. In America, pensions and Social Security are DB, while IRA, 401(k) and 403(b) plans are DC. – RonJohn 5 mins ago
  • Please withdraw from a "blaming" approach; I didn't know the terms you mention; this question is not US-centric... – JohnDoea 3 mins ago

