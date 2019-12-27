0

Bank statements don't provide much information about the source of each transaction.

Sometimes the description is clear, like for example "UBER" for a trip with Uber. Other times it's hard to identify the source, as they use the name of a company that doesn't match the brand or they use shortenings. For example, Post Office internet subscriptions use to have "PO LTD Telecoms" in the statement. Not easy to identify at all.

Other times we buy something online and it's hard to identify which product we bought at that particular time. Other times we subscribe services that we completely forget about and we continue to pay them for years, without even using them.

I found in my statements hundreds of transactions that I have no clue about, every single month.

Is there any simple way to dig in and find more information about the single transactions?

  • What country? (Please add a tag.) – RonJohn 16 mins ago
  • I recommend that you check your account much more frequently. Don't just look at your statements, but log into the bank's web site and monitor your transactions. Record it all if you have to, etc. Yes, it's a pain, and yes it's extra work, but that's the cost of convenience. – RonJohn 11 mins ago
Doubtful, as the bank can't give you what they don't have.

Many businesses have their credit card agreements running under slightly different, misspelled, abbreviated, or outdated names, and don't bother to ever change them. I know many mom-n-pop shops where the credit card charges appear under the name of the business that closed fifteen years before in the building they are in.

So if you eat in 'Joe's Taco Shop', and he charges you as 'Jim's Bike Repair' (or 'JBR INC'), because he got the machine from that shop a decade ago, the bank never knows where you ate [this can be quite troublesome when the previous shop was a 'gentlemen's club', and you are on a business trip - personal experience...].

You could dispute a transaction, and chances are that the business complains, so you know who it was, but it is going to cost you fees. Otherwise, the only option I found is to track all your spend with timestamps, and match it when the bill comes.

