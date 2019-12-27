Bank statements don't provide much information about the source of each transaction.

Sometimes the description is clear, like for example "UBER" for a trip with Uber. Other times it's hard to identify the source, as they use the name of a company that doesn't match the brand or they use shortenings. For example, Post Office internet subscriptions use to have "PO LTD Telecoms" in the statement. Not easy to identify at all.

Other times we buy something online and it's hard to identify which product we bought at that particular time. Other times we subscribe services that we completely forget about and we continue to pay them for years, without even using them.

I found in my statements hundreds of transactions that I have no clue about, every single month.

Is there any simple way to dig in and find more information about the single transactions?