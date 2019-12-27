I am a landlord and some of my tenants are "unbanked" i.e. they do not have bank accounts. My bank used to offer deposit-only ATM cards but not anymore. Does anyone know of any banks that offer these in 2019?

Minimum requirements:

Branch and ATM locations throughout USA. Physical cards (like debit cards but deposit-only). No limit on the amount of cash deposited. Free as in actually free. For example it looks like Bank Of America offers "free" deposit-only cards but they charge an account fee, a cash handling fee, and a cash deposit processing fee (almost reads like a joke, doesn't it...) all adding up to $50-$150 per rent payment.

Thank you in advance!