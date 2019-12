I bought 3 LEAPs on XYZ at various times in 2019 which all expired in 14-17 months. I intend to sell or donate them once they reach long term status. However, I also wrote 3 CALL options on XYZ that were out-of-money when written. Am I correct in assuming that writing these CALLs doesn't affect the LEAP holding period? Is it necessary for me to close the short positions before end of year to avoid having to report the call spread as an open hedging transaction?