I am on Facebook in a group where it’s sharing so meaning people give away or share with the public things they don’t need and give it away as gifts! This lady I met with told the group that I scammed her and other people asking them for gifts when she’s the only one who gave me a gift from that group. The administration then posted that I am scammer and posted my photos and kids photos without my permission to destroy my reputation she basically set me up! Mind you I really needed the help or would’ve never asked to begin with. Even if other people from the group offered to help why not that’s what the group was designed for. I didn’t commit a crime she gave me the “gift” which means I didn’t take it so. People have bad intentions though. They tried to call the police but I spoke to a officer yesterday and he said it was a gift so it’s fine. They can’t file a police report if it’s a gift. This just bothers me.

