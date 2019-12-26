I am on Facebook in a group where it’s sharing so meaning people give away or share with the public things they don’t need and give it away as gifts! This lady I met with told the group that I scammed her and other people asking them for gifts when she’s the only one who gave me a gift from that group. The administration then posted that I am scammer and posted my photos and kids photos without my permission to destroy my reputation she basically set me up! Mind you I really needed the help or would’ve never asked to begin with. Even if other people from the group offered to help why not that’s what the group was designed for. I didn’t commit a crime she gave me the “gift” which means I didn’t take it so. People have bad intentions though. They tried to call the police but I spoke to a officer yesterday and he said it was a gift so it’s fine. They can’t file a police report if it’s a gift. This just bothers me.
Asked
Viewed 24 times
-1
New contributor
-
What exactly is your question? – Nosjack 52 mins ago
-
Hi, welcome to the site. "Is this legal" isn't a question we can answer, as this is a personal finance site and not a legal site (see Law for that). Additionally, this question would not fit this site's or any Stack Exchange site's quality standards; see How to Ask and the faq for more information on how to ask a good question. In particular, you need a single, clear question to answer. Thanks! – Joe 14 mins ago
-
@Joe it’s already been asked on Law - law.stackexchange.com/questions/47735/… – Moo 9 mins ago