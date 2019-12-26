Assuming you have no loss carryover from 2018, it is correct that you will have zero capital gains tax if your gains and losses (long-term and short-term together) net to zero. However, if the long-term gain has already happened in 2019 and you're deciding whether to realize the short-term loss, you may be able to do better than zero: If you wait until 2020 for the loss, your 2019 gain will be taxed at the reduced long-term rates, whereas your loss will be able to offset any potential (higher-taxed) short-term gains as well as up to $3k of ordinary income in 2020.