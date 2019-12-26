0

Let's take a total US market ETF like VTI. Its dividend yield is about 2%. How much will it drop on a bad year, when its composing stocks are mostly down?

|improve this question
1

While it's true that some companies may cut their dividend if a bad year pushes them over the edge, overall dividend yield will increase in a bad year because of share price decline.

Here's the yield for the SPY for the past 15 years. As you can see, its yield dramatically increased in 2008 when the market dropped ~39%.

Date            Yield

Dec 31, 2019    1.81% estimate

Dec 31, 2018    2.09%

Dec 31, 2017    1.84%

Dec 31, 2016    2.03%

Dec 31, 2015    2.11%

Dec 31, 2014    1.92%

Dec 31, 2013    1.94%

Dec 31, 2012    2.20%

Dec 31, 2011    2.13%

Dec 31, 2010    1.83%

Dec 31, 2009    2.02%

Dec 31, 2008    3.23% <---

Dec 31, 2007    1.87%

Dec 31, 2006    1.76%

Dec 31, 2005    1.76%
|improve this answer
  • Very interesting. So overall, dividend yield isn't very sensitive to stock price movements, it seems. – Jin Long 10 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.