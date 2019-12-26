Let's take a total US market ETF like VTI. Its dividend yield is about 2%. How much will it drop on a bad year, when its composing stocks are mostly down?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 14 times
1
While it's true that some companies may cut their dividend if a bad year pushes them over the edge, overall dividend yield will increase in a bad year because of share price decline.
Here's the yield for the SPY for the past 15 years. As you can see, its yield dramatically increased in 2008 when the market dropped ~39%.
Date Yield
Dec 31, 2019 1.81% estimate
Dec 31, 2018 2.09%
Dec 31, 2017 1.84%
Dec 31, 2016 2.03%
Dec 31, 2015 2.11%
Dec 31, 2014 1.92%
Dec 31, 2013 1.94%
Dec 31, 2012 2.20%
Dec 31, 2011 2.13%
Dec 31, 2010 1.83%
Dec 31, 2009 2.02%
Dec 31, 2008 3.23% <---
Dec 31, 2007 1.87%
Dec 31, 2006 1.76%
Dec 31, 2005 1.76%
-
Very interesting. So overall, dividend yield isn't very sensitive to stock price movements, it seems. – Jin Long 10 mins ago