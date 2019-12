I am done with my federal tax W4 form but I am not 100% sure about one thing i.e line 4 of deductions and adjustments worksheet of this form: https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-prior/fw4--2019.pdf

Are Adjusted Income and Adjusted Gross Income the same?

To me the Adjusted Gross Income seems to be the (sum of all income annually minus some deductions) whereas Adjusted Income is just the income like student loan interest etc. Can some please clarify?