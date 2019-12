Currently, I am self employed and I am going to file tax with my spouse. I have below questions on self employment tax.

Do I need to pay 15.3 percent social and medicare self employment tax before or after 25% of self employment contribution? I need to pay self employment tax (15.3%) and federal tax (22%). Do I need to pay state tax apart from this one? My spouse has insurance and invested in HSA. Can I contribute to HSA as well?