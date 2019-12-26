I have two questions about owner's equity.
Firstly, is owner's equity the same as stockholder's equity?
And secondly, I have resources which have show different components of owner's equity. The first states that it is owner's capital minus withdraws plus revenues minus expenses, while the other states that it is contributed capital plus retained earnings.
Which is correct?
