is owner's equity the same as stockholder's equity?

Considering that the stockholders are the owners, then yes.

The first states that it is owner's capital minus withdraws plus revenues minus expenses, while the other states that it is contributed capital plus retained earnings.

Revenue and expenses are periodic measures, while equity is a point-in-time measure. So unless it's talking about all historic revenue and expenses this is a bit misleading. If that is what it's referring to, then the components are the same, just grouped differently.

Net contributed capital is the total of what has been contributed minus what has been distributed (dividends, share buy backs), while retained earnings is the total historic net profit (revenues - expenses) for the history of the company. So both equations can be expressed as

Owners capital - withdraws + total revenues - total expenses

So basically equity can be broken down into two major components: Net contributions to the company plus all net profit that has been earned. Those two can be broken down further in different ways.