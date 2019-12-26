0

If I put 100k of my own money into my business, and now my business made 150k, can I take out my 100k without it being taxable? If so, how would that be inputted onto the k-1?

  • K-1 is for partnerships. Wouldn't taking your whole equity stake out of the partnership... dissolve the partnership? – RonJohn 16 hours ago
  • How did you put the $100k in? As a loan, or as equity, or something else? – Lawrence 6 hours ago
  • i put it as equity, but can you please explain the difference – ein odmilvado 1 hour ago

