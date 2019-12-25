0

So I am starting a company for assembling computer parts (no change made to the components, just assembled). My company will be registered in Delaware but will work out of PA. My question is, do such an LLC pay purchase tax? Meaning if I buy components to resell them in assembled format, what are my company's tax obligations when purchasing the components.

Thing I know: I know that during sales I will collect taxes from the person who buys the machines, and most likely I (as a sole owner of LLC) will be taxed on the revenue I make from it. The above question is when I buy a component (e.g. CPU) from say amazon wholesale.

