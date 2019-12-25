I have 6.9 years of experience in IT industry and 6.6 years of experience in DEVOPS skills which includes automation of deployment, Jenkins, Artifactory, Ansible, Artifactory, Dockerization and Containerization, AWS Cloud experience, Shell Scripting, Powershell Scripting and Groovy Scripting also.

I worked on 3 companies in India and currently my CTC is 15,30,000 LPA and the cost of living is low when compared to Gothenburg, Sweden

Here is the story,

I got an interview call from xx company in Gothenburg, Sweden and this opportunity is for full-time position with work-permit visa. I have completed all the rounds with that company and the feedback is positive. So finally they offered me 6,25,000 SEK per Annum + 7% of Variable Pay + Relocation Expenses (15,000 SEK) as well

I don't have any friends (or) relatives to check whether the current salary is enough or not except watching some of the youtube videos and some of the surfing content from internet. So I have few queries to clarify with you all to confirm the offer whether it's good (or) bad decision to make in-order to have a better life in future and earning more salary than what I get currently. I have listed some of the concerns such as below,

I want to know the net salary from the offered pay because when I checked with final discussion they didn't disclose it to me. Eventhough I surfed most of the websites and it varies the amountAfter we calculated the net salary, Do you think that this xxx SEK will enough to live a normal life with my family of 2 (Myself and wife) What is the mandatory expenses after I receive take home for each month? I have listed it below so far I know and please add if I missed out any

Transportation Mobile Bills Food and Groceries Renting Apartment Internet Bills Water and Electricity Bill (if any) Maintenance of the apartment (if any) Subscription charges (if any)

I'm not sure about the percentage of taxes based on the offered salary because when I surfed I can see that there is a municipality tax, national tax, etc...

After all the expenses calculation, Do you think that I need to tell them to raise my salary? If yes, Could you please tell how much? Because I don't know the job market based on my skill sets? If yes, How much salary that employer need to give?