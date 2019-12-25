Is there a rule of thumb on when to exist to use to close (sell) an option if the stock is not going in the right direction? For example, a CALL OPTION contract is made on a stock which expires in a month, but the price dropped after a week to 25%. Should you wait for the option to expire or close it immediately to stop further loss?
1If anyone knew the answer to your question of when to best exit, they'd be rich. The future is unknown. You have to keep in mind that the option is a wasting asset whose decay rate is increasing every day as it rolls toward expiration. Figure out how much you're willing to lose and get out if you get there. – Bob Baerker 1 hour ago