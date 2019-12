In the following chart, the price of the stock dropped when it was around 101.25 to 99.15 on 12/20 and the price is fluctuating between 99.60 and 100.60 for the next three days. Is there any technical indicator (eg. technical term like implied volatility) that will say the price fluctuation is 1 dollar now, to speculate that the trend will continue for the next few weeks?