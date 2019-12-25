0

The goal is to start tracking expenditures, create target limits for each category, and then try to keep to them. They only way progress can be made with this is if the expenditures are accurately tracked. What are some ways of doing this in practice?

The financial counselor at the bank provided a list of categories. When asked how she tracks her expenditures, she giggled and said she doesn't, and she had no suggestions.

Here's one idea I thought of: at the grocery store, put separators on the belt, and pay for the categories in separate transactions. For example, one could start with "toiletries," then "over the counter medications," next "gifts" (if any), and then all the groceries as such at the end. I suppose one could try to train oneself to look at the receipts that evening and record the totals for each category in a spreadsheet.

Are there other ways? What have you seen work well?

A cell phone app would not be practical for this particular family.

  • 'Here's one idea I thought of: at the grocery store, put separators on the belt, and pay for the categories in separate transactions' This is not going to make you very popular with the cashier or the people behind you in line. – Charles E. Grant 46 mins ago
  • For example, one could start with "toiletries," then "over the counter medications," next "gifts" (if any), and then all the groceries as such at the end. That's highly granular. IMNSHO way too granular. – RonJohn 45 mins ago
  • @CharlesE.Grant imagine doing this at Walmart 20 years ago, writing five different checks... They'd kill you, and the judge would rule justifiable homicide. – RonJohn 26 mins ago
For example, one could start with "toiletries," then "over the counter medications," next "gifts" (if any), and then all the groceries as such at the end.

When shopping at Walmart, Kmart, Target, etc that sell everything, I asked my wife to split her shopping cart into two separate purchases:

  1. all the stuff you buy at a traditional grocery store, and
  2. everything else.

In my five years of expense tracking, that's Good Enough.

If you're buying clothes and -- for example -- a lawn mower, then yes that should also be split into two separate purchases. But clothes and a gallon of antifreeze go on the same purchase.

Beyond utilities, rent, insurance, personal fun money, etc, I've got three expense categories:

  • Groceries
  • Restaurant/Entertainment
  • Miscellaneous (where everything from clothes purchases to antifreeze and minor gift purchases go).

I suppose one could try to train oneself to look at the receipts that evening and record the totals for each category in a spreadsheet.

Well, yes. That's exactly what I do, not wanting Mint, Dave Ramsey, etc linked into my bank.

My "expense tracker" is part of my check register spreadsheet. One tab for the current month's checking account activity, and another tab for the credit card. All credit card activity is recorded in a separate tab, and is linked to a "pseudo-purchase" in the current month's check register. That way, at any point in time, you know exactly how much you have left in each of those three budget categories, and what your month-ending checking account balance will be.

(My system is home-rolled and has evolved over four years. I can't explain it will without showing it to you, and I definitely won't post that on the internet...)

