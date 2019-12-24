I got my statement at 21 of December, but was at flight, and I had -35.5 USD balance on my credit card. Next day (22) I made a payment (by 2 transactions) to hit it to 0, and set payment to be processed at next day (23). But now my credit card shows me there is -71 USD on balance while transactions from other account show -35 USD withdrawal. What happened? There is no additional notifications and whatever. Just 2 transactions on both accounts for same amount (same Bank).