I did something completely dumb, fell for it because i wanted money. I gave away my bank account login to my sugar daddy and now it’s suspended. He claims it’s because he tried to login twice consecutively. Now i don’t know what to do, i only had a dollar in my account and tried to use it, so I know my bank account is already in the negatives. I hope he didn’t do anymore damage. I have no idea what to do. My parents would be so disappointed as i’m 17.

    Call the bank pronto and mention your account has been compromised. Get them to stop any activity on the account. And ask them to send you your new login details – DumbCoder 1 hour ago
  • Did you give access to anything else to this person? Computer passwords etc.? In that case find a trustworthy and knowledgabe person to fix this first. – gnasher729 1 hour ago
Be glad it is already suspended and you aren't in a much bigger hole. Call your bank/go in person, close the account, and don't ever give out your bank information again. Also, if it sounds too good to be true, it is.

