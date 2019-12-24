I did something completely dumb, fell for it because i wanted money. I gave away my bank account login to my sugar daddy and now it’s suspended. He claims it’s because he tried to login twice consecutively. Now i don’t know what to do, i only had a dollar in my account and tried to use it, so I know my bank account is already in the negatives. I hope he didn’t do anymore damage. I have no idea what to do. My parents would be so disappointed as i’m 17.
Asked
Active today
Viewed 34 times
0
New contributor
-
3Call the bank pronto and mention your account has been compromised. Get them to stop any activity on the account. And ask them to send you your new login details – DumbCoder 1 hour ago
-
Did you give access to anything else to this person? Computer passwords etc.? In that case find a trustworthy and knowledgabe person to fix this first. – gnasher729 1 hour ago
1
Be glad it is already suspended and you aren't in a much bigger hole. Call your bank/go in person, close the account, and don't ever give out your bank information again. Also, if it sounds too good to be true, it is.